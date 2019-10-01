Wexford Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Valuation Rose; Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Extended Stay Amer Shs 1 C (STAY) Position by $838,608

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 128,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 458,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 329,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 1.31M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (STAY) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 52,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 356,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 304,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 946,472 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 46,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 153,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 10,199 shares stake. First Manhattan Company stated it has 813,468 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 298,401 shares. 31,851 are held by Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 24,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Long Pond Cap LP reported 2.31% stake. Burgundy Asset Ltd reported 2.73M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 159,766 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 0.02% stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 12,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 56,910 shares to 107,218 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S had bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

