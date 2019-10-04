Wexford Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $6.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Starbucks Co (SBUX) Position by $388,025 as Share Price Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (SBUX) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,976 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 2.82 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 179% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 89,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 139,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 1.14M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 78,525 shares. 729,630 are owned by Light Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 48,489 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 12,395 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 26,000 are owned by Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,974 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 116,434 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,340 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bankshares Of America De stated it has 172,073 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 2.46 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 84,000 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,282 shares to 1,460 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 523,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infineon Technologies Ag Spons by 50,140 shares to 360,879 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

