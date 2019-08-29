Wexford Capital LP Decreased Stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) by $9.62 Million as Stock Declined; 13D Management Has Increased Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $498,816

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 101,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 191,551 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.