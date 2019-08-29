Wexford Capital LP Cut Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $3.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Macys (M) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 295,528 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 4.70M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.84 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,848 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1,125 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,289 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 11,574 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd stated it has 379 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0.13% or 4.31M shares. 1,282 were accumulated by Verus Partners. Highbridge Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 5,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 400 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0.06% or 32,401 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation invested 1.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,112 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 14,385 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).