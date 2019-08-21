Wexford Capital LP Cut Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Market Valuation Declined; As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 267,392 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 411,295 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86M shares to 9.27 million shares, valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank reported 14,167 shares. 421,963 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 62,211 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 23,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 57,744 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 5,496 shares. 523,900 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 6.16M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1,607 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 6,653 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,844 shares. 3,303 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,348 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.76 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 338,250 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,284 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 2,802 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 18,482 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,163 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 87,389 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.5% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Investment Counselors Of Maryland owns 400 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% or 785 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 17,326 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 15,098 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Com. Coldstream Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,868 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

