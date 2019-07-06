Wexford Capital LP Cut Hyatt Hotels (H) Stake by $9.62 Million as Share Price Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Gmt Capital Has Raised Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.13 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 230,286 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 40.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.72 per share. H’s profit will be $44.44M for 45.07 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 63,127 shares to 145,506 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 21,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 433,474 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 24 shares. 3 are held by North Star Inv Management Corp. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 58 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 475,646 shares. Mai Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,685 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 465 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 148,016 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0% stake. Northern Tru reported 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Select Equity Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.24 million shares to 7.80 million shares, valued at $47.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 75,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,817 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,831 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). High Pointe Mngmt Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 10,510 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 675 shares. Loews Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 400,000 shares. Wendell David has 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sun Life invested in 0% or 537 shares. Chevy Chase reported 349,069 shares stake. 56,958 are owned by King Luther Capital. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 251 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP reported 1.36% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 15,445 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested 0.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Columbus Circle owns 398,217 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.