Wexford Capital LP Cut Hyatt Hotels (H) Stake by $2.66 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $372,048; Stock Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The hedge fund held 66,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 101,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 339,345 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 618,257 shares to 707,757 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 41,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.33 per share. H’s profit will be $28.19M for 66.98 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.47% negative EPS growth.