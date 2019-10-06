Wexford Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V); As Entegris (ENTG) Shares Rose, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 32,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 716,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.74 million, down from 748,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 511,303 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 417.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 12,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 61,850 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 302,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,557 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 47,974 shares to 372,600 shares, valued at $60.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 44,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.