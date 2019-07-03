Wexford Capital LP Boosted Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position; Malibu Boats (A) (MBUU) Holding Has Increased by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 302,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 654,425 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 351,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.65M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (MBUU) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 164,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540,640 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 375,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 75,108 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings smasher from Malibu Boats – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Leisure Stocks to Lift Your Spirits This Holiday Season – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “All Thriller, No Filler; The All-New 2019 Axis Wake Research A22 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest reported 25,244 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 426,447 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd holds 1.23 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 101,120 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 9,126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.33% or 12,200 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Invesco Ltd owns 212,808 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 91,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 159,166 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 321,053 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 12,175 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 8,054 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,495 shares to 661,394 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,438 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communicationsinc.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Mosaic Company: Waiting For A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company Names Christopher A. Lewis Senior Vice President â€“ Human Resources – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic upgraded at BAML as long-term potential outweighs short-term risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,401 shares to 27,990 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 151,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,832 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).