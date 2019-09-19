Wexford Capital LP Boosted Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Share Value Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 184,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 368,446 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 184,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 1.92 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 281.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 56,660 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, up from 14,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 651,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,150 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Moneta Gru Invest Lc has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,292 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,584 shares. Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First National Bank & Trust holds 3,686 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,887 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 5,457 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Davis R M holds 0.05% or 7,132 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 36,638 shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 37,943 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 5,885 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 21,252 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public invested in 1.96 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 3,183 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 483,360 shares to 12.20 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.61M are owned by Schroder Invest Gru. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomasville State Bank reported 10,500 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tudor Et Al holds 95,299 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 48,274 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,158 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.02% or 31,024 shares in its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Gru Llc invested in 61,780 shares. 1,522 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,700 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd accumulated 2.09% or 6.34 million shares.

