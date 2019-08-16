Wexford Capital LP Boosted Its Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Stake by $435,120; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stake by $3.38 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 177,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 89,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 267,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.63M market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 65,060 shares traded or 150.13% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 21,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 61,987 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 383,575 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.