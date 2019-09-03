Wex (WEX) Valuation Rose While Federated Investors Cut Position by $20.81 Million; Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by $2.17 Million as Shares Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 108,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 417,687 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.19 million, down from 526,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $198.5. About 99,206 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 166,844 shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13 million for 21.03 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 73,104 shares to 303,404 shares, valued at $21.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 29,266 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.11% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,005 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% or 507,075 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 0.5% or 79,837 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.04% or 98,970 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,034 shares. 3,589 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Co. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.08% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Whittier owns 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,070 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 157 shares. New York-based Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 1.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.