Wex (WEX) Valuation Rose While Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Holding by $4.45 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $205.64. About 204,526 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85 million, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $497.83. About 622,849 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.74 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares to 730,100 shares, valued at $86.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 723,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Monetta Financial Serv has 5,200 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 38,753 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Argent holds 0.04% or 744 shares. Stone Run Cap owns 900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.02% or 22,923 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.27% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,661 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 675 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.52% stake. Girard Prtn Ltd invested in 0.04% or 422 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invs Oh accumulated 4,557 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 62,852 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 36,709 shares. Qs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 400 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 90,277 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,753 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4 shares. 43,520 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. Dubuque Financial Bank Company accumulated 18 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0% stake. Element Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ls Invest Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,638 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.5% or 79,837 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Panagora Asset holds 1,460 shares. Sei Investments reported 32,890 shares stake.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 509,527 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

