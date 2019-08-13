Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Donegal Group (DGICA) Stock Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $410,709

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 646,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, down from 677,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 23,355 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Written $195.3 Million; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.29. About 251,406 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 7,444 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,589 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 177,755 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 98,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 352 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Management Grp Limited holds 330,378 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 167 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 8,638 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 64,400 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 38,401 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,925 activity. HESS JACK LEE bought $27,840 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 13,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 30,245 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 13,497 shares. 830,885 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Qs Limited Liability owns 404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 16,409 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Com has 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.79 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Philadelphia Tru reported 646,389 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 21,552 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,731 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 597 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 499,209 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,499 shares to 364,093 shares, valued at $42.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Year Tr Etf (TLT) by 6,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).