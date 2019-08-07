Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose While New Amsterdam Partners Has Decreased by $1.38 Million Its Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake by $2.76 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $193.16. About 319,245 shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 7,594 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 420,799 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,700 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 3,589 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 64,400 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Com New York has 3,821 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors invested in 1,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 67,521 shares stake. Crescent Park Mngmt Lp reported 0.14% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,367 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,070 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares to 11,731 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

