Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 45,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,896 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 178,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 407,408 shares traded or 61.78% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 14,719 shares to 381,600 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 42,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $45.19 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,479 are held by Us Comml Bank De. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 271,865 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 1,877 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 11,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. International Grp holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 14,455 shares. Gotham Asset Llc owns 132,896 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated New York invested in 232,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 28,886 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,056 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 177,755 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated invested in 13,322 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co holds 584,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 26,949 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Lc reported 21,105 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.07% or 8,700 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 34,523 shares. New York-based Bluemar Capital Mgmt has invested 3.45% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,813 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.25% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,750 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 127,287 shares.

