Wex (WEX) Stake Held by Columbus Circle Investors; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Position in Whirlpool (WHR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.55. About 637,016 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 36,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 177,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.13 million, up from 140,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,175 shares to 162,765 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,250 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Trades Sharply Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation named a leading company on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

