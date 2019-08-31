Wex (WEX) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $573,000; Montag & Caldwell Raised Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Share Value Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 166,927 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,981 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. First Personal Fincl Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 902 shares. Camarda Advsrs holds 148 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 83,332 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 412 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta reported 1,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,572 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,046 are owned by Appleton Prtn Ma. Central Asset And Mgmt (Hk) Limited owns 10,900 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Heritage Management Corp reported 34,427 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Communication has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.6% or 19,812 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 0.24% stake. 23,711 are owned by Bancshares. 563,222 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) by 329,270 shares to 858,614 shares, valued at $36.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Utd Service Automobile Association owns 150,935 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 100 shares stake. 6,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,460 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 67,521 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 193 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 9,237 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 78,526 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited stated it has 4,326 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,105 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advisory Svcs Net Limited has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).