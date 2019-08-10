Wex (WEX) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $573,000; Bridger Management Has Trimmed Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $10.71 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 196,747 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 446,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.03M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.68 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. – HRTX – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HRTX, PVTL, RMED and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 346,210 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 29,266 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 4,005 shares. Navellier Assoc owns 0.4% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 13,322 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,427 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 49,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 12,612 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3.99M shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp reported 94,300 shares stake. 16,089 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares to 17,539 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).