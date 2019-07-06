Wex (WEX) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Decreased Its Position by $7.19 Million; Graham Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG)

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 37,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43M, down from 368,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 121,600 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 7.17M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 89,026 shares to 509,642 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $36.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

