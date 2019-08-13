Wex (WEX) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Position

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.1. About 128,503 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 22,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 26,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 50,105 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

