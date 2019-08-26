Wex (WEX) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Full House Resorts (FLL) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $880,354 as Valuation Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.23 million market cap company. It closed at $2.01 lastly. It is down 37.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 69,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 164,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, down from 234,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $198.92. About 48,784 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Full House Resorts: Story Is Better, Execution Isn’t – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Expansion Plans for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Proposes Innovative Racetrack, Casino, Hotel, and Golf Course in New Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. Shares for $44,400 were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W on Thursday, May 30.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Penn Mngmt Communication reported 116,990 shares stake. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Aspiriant Llc, a California-based fund reported 77,600 shares. Teton reported 1.12 million shares. 5,000 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Franklin Res has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Northern Tru accumulated 31,610 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 978,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 71,866 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd reported 223,232 shares. American Fincl Grp holds 54,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 70,438 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $122.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.