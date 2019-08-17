Wex (WEX) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Upped Position; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $7.38 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 976,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.40M, up from 942,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 150,149 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 2.09M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 6.73 million shares. 37,065 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 129,880 shares. Art Limited Co invested in 74,475 shares. Moreover, U S Invsts has 0.46% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 277,363 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 20.22M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Mason Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.09% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pnc Grp holds 20,000 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 0% or 300 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 2.86M are held by Mirae Asset. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

