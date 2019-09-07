Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $7.27 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.92. About 215,120 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 627,504 shares. Pointstate Capital LP accumulated 0.33% or 943,900 shares. Abrams Capital Mgmt LP holds 25.00 million shares or 12.5% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 508,078 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Redwood Mngmt Llc holds 17.18% or 14.09 million shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest LP De owns 77,861 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,293 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco Limited reported 1.04 million shares. Davidson Kempner Cap LP accumulated 2.20 million shares or 1.08% of the stock. Eminence Capital Lp stated it has 1.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Salem Counselors Inc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares to 442,296 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.

