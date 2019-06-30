Wex (WEX) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $7.27 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $208.1. About 431,630 shares traded or 50.91% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,798 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, down from 118,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 624,774 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “WEX Earnings Ahead Of Forecasts; Guidance Higher – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX’s Health Division Introduces National HSA Awareness Day Event, Partners with Renowned Financial Expert Jean Chatzky – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, ChargePoint Boost EV Charging for Fleets Nationwide – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 180,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tygh Capital Mngmt Inc reported 55,518 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 80,600 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 3,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 48 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 90,277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Company invested in 0% or 18 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,753 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 27,489 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.09 million shares. 23,476 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Timessquare Ltd Co accumulated 557,257 shares. Mason Street Lc has 0.09% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Well-established Beaverton payments company sold to Georgia firm – Portland Business Journal” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Announces $220 Million ASR Program – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,310 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 16,486 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 17,236 shares. Blackrock owns 7.02 million shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,095 shares. Moreover, Mairs Power has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,000 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,598 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America accumulated 247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amer Grp stated it has 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Contravisory Invest Incorporated accumulated 18,633 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.60 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 266,811 shares to 937,971 shares, valued at $38.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 227,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).