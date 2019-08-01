Wex (WEX) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $4.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 78.68M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 10,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $15.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.92. About 761,949 shares traded or 164.92% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 2,638 are held by Ls Advsrs. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,826 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Optimum Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 100 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 142,502 shares. Comm Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,904 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.37% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 450,000 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 51,650 shares. Natixis has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.04% or 74,724 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 8,132 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $818.99 million activity. The insider Su Lisa T sold $1.14 million.