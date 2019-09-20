Wex (WEX) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Stake; As Daily Journal (DJCO) Valuation Rose, Rwwm Has Upped Its Stake by $639,744

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 238,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.59M, down from 240,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 93,406 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $246.72. About 4,068 shares traded or 130.22% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,611 shares to 388,003 shares, valued at $42.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,232 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1,679 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.26% or 5,586 shares. Blackrock reported 58,752 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 88 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 190 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 1,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 2,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elm Advsr Limited Com reported 2,120 shares stake. Lourd Cap Lc owns 41,331 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 538,725 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $43.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 783,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Credit Bond Etf (CRED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 72,909 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Glenmede Trust Na owns 337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Management Lc stated it has 1.17% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cambridge Research Advsrs has 2,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Fiera Capital holds 2,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Com has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 1.55M were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 221,205 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.26% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). South Dakota Council stated it has 23,800 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.82% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 19,873 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,277 shares.