Wex (WEX) Position Maintained by Bluemar Capital Management Llc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $4.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 68,209 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 188,302 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 5.28 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.21 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Div (FMCKL) by 151,425 shares to 605,750 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH) by 210,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

