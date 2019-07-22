Wex (WEX) Position Held by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp; Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $321,900

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,176 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53 million, up from 121,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 210,551 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,234 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 39,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 1.46 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Cap holds 59,785 shares. Atlanta L L C owns 2.01 million shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 329,468 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset has 88,300 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.25% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 111,262 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 80,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,076 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 6,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 0.02% stake. 2,038 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Oak Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,812 shares. Parametric Llc owns 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 70,832 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 14,260 shares to 213,113 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 27,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,801 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management accumulated 3,549 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 10,240 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 321,658 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.74% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 41,683 shares. Bluestein R H And Co, Michigan-based fund reported 1,934 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 163,239 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hartline Corporation holds 0.46% or 5,909 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,938 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 729,019 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.32% or 94,003 shares. 3,590 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd. 512,035 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jacobs & Company Ca holds 0.04% or 748 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.91 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares to 180,170 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,746 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).