Wex (WEX) Market Value Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $573,000; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Lifted Its Holding

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 24,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 206,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 182,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 860,678 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 81,064 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,904 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company has 1,701 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,855 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 120 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.18% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 49,349 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Swiss Bank owns 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 78,526 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 23,476 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Millennium Llc accumulated 4,691 shares. 1,427 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.