Wex (WEX) Market Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Cut Stake; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stone Run Capital Decreased by $345,800 Its Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $218.97. About 392,510 shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 206,312 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 570,063 shares. Art Advsrs Limited accumulated 6,701 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,945 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.36M shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 2,038 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 4,005 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.45% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bamco Ny owns 450,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,153 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 8,831 shares. Navellier And Assocs accumulated 13,322 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Capital Llc has invested 3.61% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Citigroup invested in 7,444 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WEX Earnings Ahead Of Forecasts; Guidance Higher – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,689 shares. 9,500 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 31,459 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Personal Fincl Ser stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 14,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 233,367 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,443 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Connable Office holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,958 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3,158 shares. 70 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% or 6,083 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.32 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ansys (ANSS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.