Wex (WEX) Holding Maintained by Columbus Circle Investors; As Best Buy (BBY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased by $1.92 Million Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 26,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 18,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 1.86 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 36,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 177,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.13M, up from 140,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 150,149 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 44,953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 85,106 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 10,048 shares stake. Heritage Wealth holds 359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,827 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 13,687 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advisors owns 78,261 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.44M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers Natl Bank reported 141 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 31,388 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 731,378 shares. Csat Invest Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 273 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,632 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.14% or 7,680 shares in its portfolio. 17.41 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 296,016 shares to 356,733 shares, valued at $41.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82,859 shares to 316,061 shares, valued at $60.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 56,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,902 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.