Wex (WEX) Holding Lifted by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc; Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Glovista Investments Cut Stake by $362,474 as Market Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.52 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $208.24. About 249,946 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,390. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 191,240 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 85,675 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 121,815 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,389 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,674 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.02% or 10,510 shares. Lsv Asset reported 1.07M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 64,690 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com reported 1,150 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,820 shares. Mcgowan Asset holds 3% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.10M shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 1.24 million shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.01% or 29,746 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 515,320 shares. Moreover, Guild Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 2.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 91,500 shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 6,490 shares to 16,640 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 173,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 158,846 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,526 shares. Dubuque State Bank And has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 2,314 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 26,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Endeavour Advsrs invested 2.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 3.99 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jefferies Group Ltd Company holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 2.01M shares. Smithfield accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 120 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jane Street Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Utah-based Alta Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 69,637 shares to 230,072 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,670 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).