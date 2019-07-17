Wex (WEX) Holding Has Increased by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 64,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Shuffles Lobbying Office, Replaces Erin Egan with Kevin Martin as head of US Policy. Story; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is looking into whether secretive firm Palantir had improper access to user data. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.46. About 138,338 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Shellback Lp has 48,080 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 27,489 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 1,108 were reported by Cleararc Cap. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 10 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.1% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Parkside Finance Fincl Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 122 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 302 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc has 1,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intl Grp Inc holds 86,181 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 557,257 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 129,442 shares to 186,609 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,290 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 84,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 115.07 million shares. Hound Prtn Lc owns 1.21 million shares for 8.7% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 122,732 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi has 157,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Abrams LP holds 4.8% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc, a -based fund reported 176,369 shares. Td Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 660 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,583 shares. 5.30 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Company. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,655 shares. 19,012 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Inc. Tiger Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 152,263 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

