Wex (WEX) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Holding; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Lowered by $657,690

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 80,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.57. About 200,015 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,197 shares to 34,440 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Df Dent & Comm Inc reported 13,361 shares stake. Renaissance Invest Group Llc invested 0.77% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept owns 0.42% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,150 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 157,425 shares. Hemenway Tru has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0.46% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9.77M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 7,269 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,486 shares. 19,203 were reported by Connors Investor Serv. Bkd Wealth Ltd stated it has 2,557 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd reported 300 shares. Asset holds 0.23% or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 45,729 shares to 167,771 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

