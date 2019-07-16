Wex (WEX) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.45 Million; Jefferies Group Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Trimmed by $4.89 Million as Shares Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 31,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 50,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $173.71. About 666,678 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.08. About 148,815 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.04% or 1,108 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 2,016 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wellington Gp Llp invested 0.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 94,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 240,167 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 52,664 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 7,005 are held by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com. Element Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 8,302 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Mason Street Lc reported 22,921 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Noventis – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Acquire Fuel Card Business of EG Group, Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX, ChargePoint Boost EV Charging for Fleets Nationwide – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares to 187,935 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,999 are owned by Alps Advisors. Lateef Mgmt Lp stated it has 152,180 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 9,143 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0.74% or 493,945 shares in its portfolio. Stanley holds 1.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 33,360 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 775,475 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 12,716 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,170 shares. 19,527 were reported by Burney Com. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 294,909 shares. Tekne Management Limited Liability Com holds 11.94% or 295,905 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, UnitedHealth, AbbVie, Simon Property and Autodesk – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: A Holiday Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 15,300 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call).