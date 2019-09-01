Wex (WEX) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Position by $7.27 Million; As G (GIII) Share Value Declined, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 175,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 183,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 613,704 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 417,687 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership reported 309,591 shares stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 35,712 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 34,523 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company accumulated 507,075 shares. 7,594 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 5,959 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 3.52% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.10 million for 22.29 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Classic Value Stocks for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Share Price Is Down 40% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macy’s (M) Inks an Exclusive Deal with G-III for DKNY Brand – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Ralph Lauren (RL) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 16,468 shares to 344,506 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 5,390 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares stake. Grp One Trading LP holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,166 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Cim Mangement invested 0.1% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 16,007 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 82,300 shares stake. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank has 42,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 119 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 756,901 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.