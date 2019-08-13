Wex (WEX) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $7.27 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Holding Raised by Canal Insurance Company

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.29. About 251,406 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 4,528 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,672 shares. 14,301 were accumulated by West Chester Capital Advisors. Madison Invest Holdg Inc accumulated 96,671 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 117,127 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sta Wealth Lc owns 14,004 shares. Adage Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 851,920 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt reported 233,449 shares. Smith Salley Associate has 5,899 shares. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,480 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Trust Co Na has 39,012 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Llc reported 85,584 shares. Baltimore accumulated 7,145 shares. Financial Advisory Service stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.