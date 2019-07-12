Wex (WEX) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $216.16. About 38,714 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 1.58M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru Communications invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.02% or 119,595 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc invested in 34,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgecreek Ltd Company holds 260,000 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Samson Capital Mgmt Lc owns 8.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 232,488 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Advisors Lc has 0.55% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Opus Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 12,860 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 18.04M shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 16.63M shares. invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 8.34% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20.35 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 271,955 shares in its portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Lc holds 6.3% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 357,827 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares to 48,295 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Slip Below $1,400 Ahead of Speeches by Fed Officials – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $277.64 million for 31.49 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 6,628 shares. Advisory Network Ltd has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 22,659 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 65,289 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Logan Incorporated has invested 0.14% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,945 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 13,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Janney Capital Management Lc owns 2,717 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 29,606 were accumulated by Invesco. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).