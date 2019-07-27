Wex (WEX) Holder Brookside Capital Management Decreased Holding by $8.80 Million; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.32 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 555,404 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,327 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 189,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 257,672 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 26.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

