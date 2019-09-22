Wex (WEX) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Holding; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $11.87 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 73.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 296,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 107,331 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 403,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 10.12 million shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 211,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.80 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 162,259 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 119,957 shares to 251,007 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 474,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.85% or 202,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas has 0.63% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15.02M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 106,545 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,609 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 45,887 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.01% or 22,677 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 43,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Com has invested 0.29% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 112,875 are held by Bancshares Of The West. Madison Inv Holdings has 0.49% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 686,002 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.64M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Main Street Rech Llc holds 0.51% or 56,534 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 7,956 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $216.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 283,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).