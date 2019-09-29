WEX Inc. (WEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

We are contrasting WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 204 1.51 42.88M 3.12 70.01 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.00 8.84M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WEX Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 21,061,938.21% 7.5% 1.9% SPAR Group Inc. 850,245,263.06% -6.2% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.55 beta means WEX Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown WEX Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WEX Inc.’s average price target is $232.22, while its potential upside is 15.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEX Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 6.1% respectively. WEX Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year WEX Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors WEX Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.