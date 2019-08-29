WEX Inc. (WEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 198 5.56 N/A 3.12 70.01 Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.97 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Shutterstock Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEX Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WEX Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that WEX Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Shutterstock Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

WEX Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WEX Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.40% and an $221.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WEX Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 60.6% respectively. About 0.6% of WEX Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors WEX Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.