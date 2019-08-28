WEX Inc. (WEX) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Comparison side by side

Since WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 198 5.42 N/A 3.12 70.01 StarTek Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights WEX Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk & Volatility

WEX Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, StarTek Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for WEX Inc. and StarTek Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WEX Inc.’s average target price is $221.67, while its potential upside is 11.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WEX Inc. and StarTek Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 11.3%. WEX Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9%

For the past year WEX Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StarTek Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WEX Inc. beats StarTek Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.