WEX Inc. (WEX) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 195 5.29 N/A 3.12 70.01 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 highlights WEX Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stantec Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEX Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. WEX Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WEX Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

WEX Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, Stantec Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WEX Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WEX Inc. has an average target price of $221.67, and a 13.97% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of WEX Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Stantec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. WEX Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Stantec Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than Stantec Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors WEX Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.