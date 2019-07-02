WEX Inc. (WEX) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Comparison side by side

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 181 6.02 N/A 3.12 64.06 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.41 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see WEX Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WEX Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.3% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

WEX Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Performant Financial Corporation has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for WEX Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$207.77 is WEX Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WEX Inc. and Performant Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of WEX Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Performant Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48% Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22%

For the past year WEX Inc. had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats Performant Financial Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.