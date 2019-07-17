WEX Inc. (WEX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WEX Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand WEX Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has WEX Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 3.30% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting WEX Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. N/A 187 64.06 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

WEX Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for WEX Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

With consensus target price of $210.08, WEX Inc. has a potential downside of -3.84%. The peers have a potential upside of 69.22%. Based on the results delivered earlier, WEX Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WEX Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -1.82% -1.88% 16% 21.72% 12.85% 42.48% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

WEX Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WEX Inc.’s peers are 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

WEX Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors WEX Inc.’s competitors.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.