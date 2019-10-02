WEX Inc. (WEX) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 204 1.52 42.88M 3.12 70.01 frontdoor inc. 51 1.78 84.53M 1.47 31.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WEX Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WEX Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. WEX Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of frontdoor inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 21,053,665.24% 7.5% 1.9% frontdoor inc. 166,857,481.25% -107.8% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for WEX Inc. and frontdoor inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 frontdoor inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 18.98% for WEX Inc. with average price target of $232.22. Competitively frontdoor inc. has a consensus price target of $48.75, with potential upside of 1.71%. The results provided earlier shows that WEX Inc. appears more favorable than frontdoor inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WEX Inc. and frontdoor inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 89.93%. Insiders owned 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year WEX Inc. has weaker performance than frontdoor inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats frontdoor inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.