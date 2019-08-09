WEX Inc. (WEX) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Contrasting side by side

Since WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 194 5.43 N/A 3.12 70.01 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.46 N/A 1.38 49.70

Demonstrates WEX Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than WEX Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WEX Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of WEX Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

WEX Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ExlService Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

WEX Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

WEX Inc.’s consensus price target is $221.67, while its potential upside is 10.85%. Competitively ExlService Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $67.67, with potential downside of -0.97%. The results provided earlier shows that WEX Inc. appears more favorable than ExlService Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEX Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 94.5% respectively. WEX Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year WEX Inc. was more bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors ExlService Holdings Inc.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.