WEX Inc. (WEX) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Contrasting side by side

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX Inc. 204 1.51 42.88M 3.12 70.01 Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.35 103.15M 1.54 7.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WEX Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEX Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. WEX Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Avaya Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX Inc. 21,061,938.21% 7.5% 1.9% Avaya Holdings Corp. 840,668,296.66% 8.8% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for WEX Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of WEX Inc. is $232.22, with potential upside of 15.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WEX Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.6% of WEX Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year WEX Inc. had bullish trend while Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 14 factors.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.